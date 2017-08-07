Fire strikes at another Dubai tower, but is quickly put out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire has struck a high-rise in the Dubai Marina for the third time in four days, forcing the evacuation of a beachfront hotel.

The Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach said on Twitter that the Monday morning fire was "swiftly brought under control" and that all hotel guests were evacuated safely. They were later allowed back inside.

Video posted online showed black smoke wafting from the building as guests and hotel employees streamed out past a swimming pool.

An intense fire broke out in the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 metres ) Torch Tower early Friday — the second such blaze to hit what is one of the world's tallest residential skyscrapers.