Florida man grabs purse, stabs woman, good Samaritans

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man is accused of stabbing a woman who was sitting in her car outside a Florida grocery store, and then stabbing two good Samaritans who came to her defence .

News outlets report a man opened the car door and grabbed 44-year-old Rosanna Lynd's purse. When she tried to pull the purse away, the man stabbed her in the abdomen and thigh.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's report says 44-year-old Christopher McMann came to Lynd's aid and the man stabbed him. McMann and 31-year-old Travis Jones ran after him. They tackled the man, who stabbed Jones. Donald Rush held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Forty-nine-year-old Watson is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and armed robbery. It's not known if he has a lawyer.