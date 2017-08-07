Gas explosion in mine in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir kills 5
MUZAFFRABAD, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says a gas explosion in a coalmine in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir has killed five miners and injured two after a part of the mine collapsed.
Masoodur Rehman, the deputy commissioner of Muzaffarabad, says the explosion took place late on Sunday about 32
This was the first mine explosion in Pakistani-held Kashmir, though such incidents are common in Pakistan because of lax safety standards.
The disputed region of Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed it in its entirety by both. They fought two wars over Kashmir.
