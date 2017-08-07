Georgia city seeks $37,000 fine for damage to historic oak

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officials in Georgia's oldest city say a construction contractor fatally injured a century-old live oak tree, and they're demanding $37,000 for the damage.

Savannah city officials said in a news release Monday that a construction crew employed by Dustcom Limited severely damaged the roots of a 47-foot (14-meter) live oak last month while digging a hole for a restaurant's water line. Officials say the crew failed to notify the city that it was digging on public property, violating the project's right-of-way permit.

Savannah officials say arborists determined the tree, which is more than 100 years old, can't be saved and should be removed for public safety reasons.