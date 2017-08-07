German regulator probes Daimler, Volkswagen over reports
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — Germany's financial regulator says it is checking whether automakers Daimler and Volkswagen violated securities disclosure rules by not telling investors about any self-reporting they may have done to regulators about possible collusion.
Media reports have said the companies self-reported to competition authorities as a way of limiting any fines if they are found to have restrained competition. The EU competition authority has said it is evaluating the information.
The BaFin agency said Monday it was checking if the companies violated requirements to tell shareholders as soon as they have information that could affect the stock price.
Der Spiegel magazine reported that German auto companies colluded for years on technical matters including limiting the size of the tanks holding the urea solution used to neutralize pollutants in exhaust gases.
Most Popular
-
Video captures thieves taking diamond look-alike from outside Yorkville store
-
Trudeau takes unscheduled ocean dip while touring national park in kayak
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
John Horgan the first B.C. premier to march in Pride Parade in 16 years