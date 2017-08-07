German state of Lower Saxony to hold early election Oct. 15
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German state of Lower Saxony has scheduled an early election for Oct. 15 after the
The balloting will take place three weeks after the national election on Sept. 24 in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term.
Lower Saxony governor Stephan Weil announced the date Monday after discussions with other parties.
Weil's Social Democrats and the Greens have run the state since 2013. Its single-seat majority evaporated last week when a Green lawmaker defected to Merkel's conservatives.
Lower Saxony is one of Germany's largest states and home to automaker Volkswagen, in which the state holds a 20