German state of Lower Saxony to hold early election Oct. 15

BERLIN — The German state of Lower Saxony has scheduled an early election for Oct. 15 after the centre -left coalition lost its parliamentary majority.

The balloting will take place three weeks after the national election on Sept. 24 in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term.

Lower Saxony governor Stephan Weil announced the date Monday after discussions with other parties.

Weil's Social Democrats and the Greens have run the state since 2013. Its single-seat majority evaporated last week when a Green lawmaker defected to Merkel's conservatives.