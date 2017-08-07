How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stock indexes closed slightly higher Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer-focused companies. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Banks and industrial companies also lagged. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at record highs. The latest gain extended the Dow's winning streak to 10 days.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 4.08 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,480.91.

The Dow picked up 25.61 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,118.42.

The Nasdaq composite moved up 32.21 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,383.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies inched up 1.85 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,414.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 242.08 points, or 10.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,335.82 points, or 11.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,000.65 points, or 18.6 per cent .