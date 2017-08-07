Kenya court says it will deal with any post-election dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya — The chief justice of Kenya's top court says the judiciary will resolve any disputes that might arise from a tightly contested election on Tuesday.

David Maraga, president of Kenya's Supreme Court, said Monday that "we are ready to deal" with any problems after the vote pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against main opposition leader Raila Odinga. Maraga spoke after meeting former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is among international observers who will be monitoring the election.

Odinga alleged voting irregularities after losing to Kenyatta in the 2013 election and took his case to the Supreme Court, which ruled in Kenyatta's favour by saying the election was valid.