Kenya: Lions kill 1 person grazing livestock in city park
A
A
Share via Email
NAIROBI, Kenya — Police say two lions attacked and killed one person among a group of men grazing cattle at Kenya's Nairobi National Park at night.
The report said a Kenya Wildlife Service ranger reported the group was attacked around 2 a.m. and wardens were able to rescue seven people. However, an 18-year-old man was killed by the lions and most of his body eaten.
Lion attacks are not common, but as Kenya's capital enjoys a boom in apartment and road construction, an expanding population
Most Popular
-
Longtime Sears customer buys pizzas for Winnipeg staff who will soon lose jobs
-
Trudeau takes unscheduled ocean dip while touring national park in kayak
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-