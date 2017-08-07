Lawsuit accuses FBI of violating agent's free speech rights

NEW ORLEANS — An FBI agent in New Orleans is suing the FBI and several superiors for suspending him after he sent a letter to a federal judge to express concerns about the Justice Department's handling of a case.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, agent Michael Zummer accuses the FBI of violating his free speech rights. The suit seeks a court order requiring the FBI to reinstate Zummer.

Zummer was suspended last year after he sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt about his investigation of a former Louisiana district attorney accused of trading sex for leniency.