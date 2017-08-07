Lost Purple Hearts returned to families of dead soldiers

NEW YORK — The families of seven dead U.S servicemen have gathered in New York to receive lost Purple Heart medals their loved ones had earned in four wars.

An eighth veteran was present for the ceremony at the historic Federal Hall on Wall Street on Monday, National Purple Heart Day.

The Vermont-based group Purple Hearts Reunited has made it its mission to track down misplaced medals. Founder Zachariah Fike says as many as five are found each week across the country.