Man on vacation buys $1 million lottery ticket

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A man has won a $1 million lottery ticket while on vacation.

The Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia, reported Monday that Jonathan Jones bought the ticket at a small grocery store in Williamsburg. He was vacationing with his family at Busch Gardens, a nearby amusement park.

Jones, of Washington, D.C., bought a Powerball ticket at Terrace Grocery. The ticket matched the first five numbers for the July 22 drawing.

He had used the Easy Pick option. The winning numbers were 5-32-44-53-60. The Powerball number was 9. His ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide.

Jones works for a roofing company. He told lottery officials he has no immediate plans for the money.

