Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in midday trade
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in midday trading as gains by technology and consumer-focused companies outweigh losses in the banking and energy sectors.
In earnings news, Tyson Foods gained 4.8
The price of oil fell 1.4
Aviation electronics company Rockwell Collins climbed 3.7
Medical device company NxStage Medical jumped 28
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 12 points, less than 0.1
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are little changed in early trading as technology companies rise and energy companies slip with the price of oil.
Investors continued to concentrate on corporate earnings Monday. Tyson Foods gained 4.8
Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 1.4
Aviation electronics company Rockwell Collins climbed 5.4
Medical device company NxStage Medical jumped 28.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was unchanged at 2,476.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 7 points to 22,085. The Nasdaq composite rose 10 points, or 0.2