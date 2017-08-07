Militant group Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches new party in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's banned militant group Jamaat-ud-Dawa is seeking to enter the political sphere by launching a new party.

Saifullah Khalid, a religious scholar and longtime official of the group, is president of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party. He told reporters in Islamabad Monday that his party will work to make Pakistan "a real Islamic and welfare state" and that it's ready to co-operate with like-minded parties.

The U.S. has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of JuD's founder Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan placed him under house arrest earlier this year.