New Mexico man found dead in Arizona after apparent suicide

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities in northern Arizona say a New Mexico man has been found dead in Walnut Canyon National Park and it appears to be a suicide.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say 49-year-old Christopher Preston Santa Fe had an apparent gunshot wound.

They say the county Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suicidal person in the Walnut Canyon area on Sunday afternoon.

The man allegedly texted a friend that he could be found in a canyon east of Flagstaff beneath the island.

Deputies joined National Park Service rangers in the search for the man along with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.