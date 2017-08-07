NYC mayor promote millionaires' tax to help fix transit woes
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio, flanked by community activists,
The proposal was detailed Monday and faces significant challenges. The tax would generate about $800 million annually.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Republicans who control the state Senate have strongly resisted efforts to raise taxes on the wealthy in recent years.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota (LOH'-tuh) recently unveiled an emergency plan to stabilize the system. The governor offered to split the cost of the plan with the city, but the mayor refused to commit money to support it.