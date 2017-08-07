NYC mayor promote millionaires' tax to help fix transit woes

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio, flanked by community activists, labour leaders and fellow Democratic politicians, has officially rolled out a proposal for a millionaires' tax to help fix the subways and aid low-income commuters.

The proposal was detailed Monday and faces significant challenges. The tax would generate about $800 million annually.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Republicans who control the state Senate have strongly resisted efforts to raise taxes on the wealthy in recent years.