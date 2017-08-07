NYC window washer plunges to death when harness gives way

NEW YORK — Police say a window washer plunged to his death from a New York City building when his harness gave way.

A police spokesman says 56-year-old Edwardo Monge (MAHN'-geh) was cleaning windows on the 12th floor of the 13-story commercial building in Manhattan's Flatiron District on Monday morning when he fell to a sixth-floor interior courtyard.

Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.