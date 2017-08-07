Oh baby! Woman gives birth at German techno festival
BERLIN — A woman has given birth to a baby girl at a techno festival in Germany.
Public broadcaster SWR reports that the 20-year-old was unaware she was pregnant until giving birth at the festival campsite late Saturday.
Organizers of the Nature One festival at a former U.S. military base in southwestern Germany were quoted Sunday as saying the child would get a ticket for life once she turns 16.
Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly doing well.
