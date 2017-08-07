Puerto Rico hit with 2 lawsuits challenging board's power

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has been hit with two lawsuits that for the first time challenge the constitutionality of a federal control board overseeing the island's finances and its power to start a bankruptcy-like court process for some of the U.S. territory's more than $70 billion public debt.

One of the lawsuits was filed by U.S. hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management. It holds more than $470 million in Puerto Rico general obligation bonds, among other debt. It is the same hedge fund that was involved in a 15-year dispute over defaulted bonds issued by Argentina.

The second lawsuit was filed by a Puerto Rico union representing workers at the island's electricity utility.