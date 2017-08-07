Report: Man's arrest delayed by digital analysis backlog

WASHINGTON — A radio station says cellphone evidence that led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Maryland man sat awaiting examination for months while he allegedly sexually exploited three children and solicited a fourth between December and June.

WTOP-FM reported Monday that limited manpower is contributing to months-long backlogs in police digital analysis and slowing investigations for some police agencies.

Last month authorities announced a 119-count indictment against Carlos Deangelo Bell on charges including filming child pornography, infecting at least three victims with the AIDS virus and other offences .

Prosecutors say they have found 24 victims so far. The case began when a parent complained about inappropriate electronic messages Bell sent to a student.

State delegate Edith Patterson, who represents Charles County, says increased funding is needed to help reduce the backlogs.

