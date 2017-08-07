Report to list options for strengthening Asian carp defences
A
A
Share via Email
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to release a draft report on possible measures at a crucial site in Illinois that could prevent invasive Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.
The report due out Monday is expected to list options for upgrading the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet. The complex is on the Des Plaines River a few miles downstream from electric barriers intended to prevent fish in the Mississippi River watershed from reaching the Great Lakes through Chicago-area waterways.
Brandon Road is considered a bottleneck where structures or technologies could be used to strengthen
Most Popular
-
Sackville man charged after squealing tires, drifting in parking lot: Halifax police
-
Sidney Crosby welcomes Stanley Cup to Halifax for third hometown celebration
-
Longtime Sears customer buys pizzas for Winnipeg staff who will soon lose jobs
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police