SoftBank reports drop in quarterly profit on Alibaba stake
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has reported a 98
SoftBank said Monday its quarterly net profit was 5.5 billion yen ($50 million), down from 254 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales added 3
The Tokyo-based company's operating profit, which highlights core operations, logged a 50
Softbank, which sells the Pepper robot, did not give an annual forecast, which is not unusual for the company.
The first to offer the iPhone in Japan, SoftBank has bought British semiconductor company ARM. Its acquisition of U.S. robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics is awaiting regulatory approval.