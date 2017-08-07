South African assembly to vote on president by secret ballot

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's parliamentary speaker says that a vote of no confidence on South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday will be done by secret ballot.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said at a press conference in Cape Town Monday that the vote, which could bring an end to Zuma's presidency, is to show that parliament is responsive to South Africa's people.

Opposition parties have lobbied for months for an anonymous vote in the no-confidence vote to provide cover to disgruntled members of Zuma's African National Congress who may fear voting against their leader in an open ballot.