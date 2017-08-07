Syrian army pounds rebel-held Damascus suburb, say activists
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say government warplanes have bombed a suburb of the capital Damascus where President Bashar Assad's forces are fighting insurgents.
Monday's violence in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ein Tarma comes amid a truce in the area that went into effect last month.
Ein Tarma is controlled by the Failaq al-Rahman rebel group that does not recognize the truce reached by Russia, Turkey and Iran who support rival groups.
The three countries approved a plan in May to create four "de-escalation" zones in Syria.
The Syrian Civil
The Civil