The Latest: Kenya official blames extremists for sabotage

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's elections to be held on Tuesday.(All times local):

7:00 p.m.

A Kenya government official says suspected Islamic extremists have blown up an electricity pylon creating a blackout in the coastal Lamu County on the eve of national elections.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company Manager for Lamu County Bernard Munywere Kataka said Monday an electricity pylon carrying over 220 kilovolts of electricity fell after the blast. Police say a roadside bomb suspected to have been planted by Somalia's rebels al-Shabab in the same area injured two people travelling in a lorry. Al-Shabab have vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troop to Somalia to fight the militants.

Kenya will be conducting general elections Tuesday for the presidency and more than 1,800 elected officials, including governors, legislative representatives and county officials. Fears of violence were increased by the murder of an electoral official in charge of technology days ahead of the polls.

___

2:30 p.m.

The chief justice of Kenya's top court says the judiciary will resolve any disputes that might arise from a tightly contested election on Tuesday.

David Maraga, president of Kenya's Supreme Court, said Monday that "we are ready to deal" with any problems after the vote pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against main opposition leader Raila Odinga. Maraga spoke after meeting former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is among international observers who will be monitoring the election.

Odinga alleged voting irregularities after losing to Kenyatta in the 2013 election and took his case to the Supreme Court, which ruled in Kenyatta's favour by saying the election was valid.