The Latest: Lawyer says accused professor is 'gentle soul'

PLEASANTON, Calif. — The Latest on the California arrests of Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man (all times local):

10 a.m.

An attorney for a Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man says the accusations are contrary to the way the suspect has lived his entire life.

Attorney Kenneth H. Wine released a statement on behalf of Wyndham Lathem before Lathem's first court appearance Monday morning east of San Francisco.

Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.

In the statement, Wine says Lathem is a kind, intelligent, and gentle soul, and a loyal and trusted friend.

Wine urged people to refrain from speculation and rumour during the fact-finding process and to be patient as the case moves forward in the courts.

The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance is Monday in the city of Pleasanton.