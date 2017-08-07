The Latest: Survey shows Tulsa twister damaged 200 buildings

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on tornados that struck in northeast Oklahoma (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Emergency management officials in northeast Oklahoma say one house was destroyed and almost 200 homes and businesses were damaged by a tornado that injured about 30 people near midtown Tulsa.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Jolliff said Monday that 173 businesses and 25 homes were damaged by an EF2 twister that struck at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Two businesses were condemned by city inspectors who were assessing the structural integrity of buildings damaged by the tornado.

Officials say the tornado had wind speeds of 120-130 mph (195-210 kph) and also damaged power poles and trees.

No injuries were reported later Sunday after two other tornadoes struck the southeast Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow and near Oologah, about 20 miles (30 kilometres ) northeast of Tulsa.

___

9:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service says three tornadoes struck northeast Oklahoma, including an EF2 twister that caused heavy damage and injured at least 30 people near midtown Tulsa.

Meteorologist Bart Haake said Monday that the Tulsa tornado touched down at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Eight minutes later an EF1 tornado struck the southeast Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow and an EF1 tornado then touched down five minutes after that near Oologah, about 20 miles (30 kilometres ) northeast of Tulsa.

No injuries are reported from the last two twisters.

Haake said the Tulsa tornado had wind speeds of 120-130 mph (195-210 kph) while the others had winds of 90-100 mph (145-160 kph).