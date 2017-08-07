The Latest: Suspect arrested in San Francisco train attacks

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on violent attacks on passengers on San Francisco Bay Area trains (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have arrested a suspect they say was involved in two violent crimes on commuter trains last week.

Bay Area Rapid Transit officers said Monday that they had a suspect in custody, hours after releasing surveillance photos of a man they say hit another man on the head with bolt cutters on Aug. 3 at a station in San Leandro.

Two days later, officials say the same suspect hit a man in the mouth twice on a train in San Francisco.

Authorities said they would release more information on the arrest later Monday.

Police say two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. They say the attacks were unprovoked but neither passenger was robbed.

___

9:05 a.m.

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say is behind two recent violent attacks on commuter trains.

KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vesfAg ) BART police on Monday released surveillance photos of a man they say hit another man on the head with bolt cutters last Thursday.

Two days later, officials say the same suspect hit a man in the mouth twice before fleeing the scene.

Police say the attacks left the two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the attacks were unprovoked but neither passenger was robbed.