The Latest: Trump blasts Democrat over Russia comment
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
9 a.m.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calling him a "
Blumenthal was interviewed Monday morning on CNN, answering questions about the Justice Department targeting leakers, sanctions on North Korea and reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury.
In a series of tweets, Trump said: "Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a
Blumenthal, who served in the Marine Corps Reserves during Vietnam, apologized in 2010 for saying he had served in Vietnam.
8:02 a.m.
President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.
In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some
Trump also tweets that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired, and plans to head to New York next week for "more meetings." He also reiterated personal attacks on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.