The Latest: Victims of weekend crash named

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Latest on a man charged with negligent homicide after a weekend crash (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Missoula County officials have released the names of two people who were killed in a weekend rollover crash after a passenger in a shuttle van reportedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control.

The coroner's office says the crash Saturday night near Bonner killed 33-year-old Vannessa Anderson and 36-year-old Donny Barlow, both of Missoula.

James William Bayford was charged Monday with two counts of negligent homicide. His bail was set at $200,000 during a hearing Justice Court on Monday. He also is charged with criminal endangerment for injuries to others in the vehicle.

KGVO-AM reports the vehicle was a shuttle transporting patrons to and from the Testy Fest near Clinton to help prevent drunken driving crashes. The annual event is centred around music, drinking and eating Rocky Mountain oysters — which are beer-battered and deep fried bull testicles.

10:30 a.m.

