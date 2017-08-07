Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings
A
A
Share via Email
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.
In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some
Trump also tweets that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired, and plans to head to New York next week for "more meetings." He also reiterated personal attacks on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.