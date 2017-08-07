Trump: My base is stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phoney Fake News polling)." He specifically criticized the "failing @nytimes." The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice-President Mike Pence. Pence called the report false.