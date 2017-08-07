US stock indexes inch higher, led by tech gains; oil slides

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Monday as investors sized up the latest company earnings and deal news. Technology and consumer-focused companies led the market higher, offsetting losses among energy, health care and bank stocks. Oil headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1 point, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,478 as of 10:12 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,103. The Nasdaq composite added 16 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,368. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up less than 1 point to 1,412.

CHOW DOWN: Tyson Foods gained 5 per cent after the meat processor's forecasts pleased investors. The company also turned in fiscal third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's estimates. The stock added $3.14 to $66.44.

CHIPPER RESULTS: ON Semiconductor rose 3.9 per cent on stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue. The stock gained 59 cents to $15.69.

DONE DEAL: NxStage Medical vaulted 28.3 per cent after the medical device company agreed to be acquired by Germany's Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. for $30 a share in a cash deal valued at about $2 billion. NxStage shares added $6.54 to $29.68.

MISSTEP: Armstrong Flooring slumped 17.4 per cent after the company's latest quarterly results fell well short of analysts' forecasts. The stock slid $3 to $14.28.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 62 cents, or 1.3 per cent , to $48.96 per barrel in New York. It added 55 cents to $49.58 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 69 cents, or 1.3 per cent , to $51.73 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar climbed to 110.84 from 110.67 yen on Friday. It weakened, however, against the euro, which climbed to $1.1788 from $1.1769. The euro was below $1.06 as recently as April, before the dollar began weakening steadily.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.27 per cent .