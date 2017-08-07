Vandalized Jewish cemetery in University City rededicated
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Almost six months after a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis was vandalized, it has been rededicated.
Law enforcement is still working to determine if the tipping of 154 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February was motivated by anti-Semitism. The attack drew national attention and
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the rededication came after months of fundraising, physical
In addition to that money, the Jewish Federation raised almost $250,000,
