Vandalized Jewish cemetery in University City rededicated

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Almost six months after a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis was vandalized, it has been rededicated.

Law enforcement is still working to determine if the tipping of 154 tombstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City in February was motivated by anti-Semitism. The attack drew national attention and Vice-President Mike Pence visited the cemetery along with Gov. Eric Greitens to assess the damage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the rededication came after months of fundraising, physical labour and a police investigation. Speakers at the event recognized Tarek El-Messidi, a Muslim social justice advocate from Philadelphia, who helped raise $160,000 for restoration efforts at the cemetery within a few weeks of the vandalism.

In addition to that money, the Jewish Federation raised almost $250,000,

___