Yo-Yo Ma's concert plea helps bring friend's lost puppy home

LENOX, Mass. — With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home.

The cellist on Sunday made an impassioned plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a matinee at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to ask them to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy.

The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning and Zinman was afraid the puppy would get run over by a car or snatched by a coyote. Ma considers Zinman one of his greatest mentors.

Grace Ellrodt didn't attend the show but heard about the lost dog from concertgoers and family.