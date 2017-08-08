10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PENCE LOYAL, BUT WITH AN EYE TOWARD FUTURE

Between travelling overseas, fundraising and being Trump's chief lobbyist on Capitol Hill, the vice-president has been carving out his own political identity.

2. KENYANS HEAD TO POLLS TO ELECT LEADER

Turnout is heavy in this East African economic hub known for its relative, long-term stability as well as the ethnic allegiances that shadow its democracy.

3. WHAT REGIONAL LEADERS ARE DOING IN PERU

Foreign ministers from 14 nations are meeting in Lima in hopes of finding consensus on a regional response to Venezuela's growing political crisis.

4. WHY MILLIONS OF MOTORISTS, PASSENGERS AT RISK

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers, a move that has safety experts concerned.

5. LEBANON'S ARMY PREPARES TO CLEAR BORDER AREA OF ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS

The fight will involve co-operation with the militant group Hezbollah and the Syrian army on the other side, although Lebanese authorities insist they are not co-ordinating with Assad's government.

6. REPORT: UNDERGROUND HAVEN FOR HEROIN, DRUG USERS UNCOVERED

An undisclosed location where drug users inject themselves with heroin and other drugs has been quietly operating in the U.S. for the past three years, a medical journal reveals.

7. MARINE MAMMAL BACK IN LIMELIGHT

Kina the false killer whale, used in groundbreaking research on whale hearing and military sonar, has been sold to an amusement park in Hawaii.

8. SAGE GROUSE CONSERVATION CHANGES PRAISED, PROVOKE ALARM

The Trump administration opens the door to industry-friendly changes to a plan to protect the ground-dwelling bird across vast areas of the American West.

9. FRESH CACHE OF STOLEN HBO FILES ONLINE

Hackers are demanding that the network pay a ransom of several million dollars to prevent further such releases.

10. WHO SAYS HE COULD HAVE HIT 800 HOMERS