2 teens plead guilty to assault on homeless man
A
A
Share via Email
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two of the five teenagers charged in the beating of a homeless man in North Carolina have pleaded guilty.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports 18-year-old Tremayne Jaquan Butler was sentenced to 33 months and a 17-year-old boy was sentenced to 39 months after each accepted a plea bargain Monday in the January assault on Bill Bloxham.
Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel says 60-year-old Bloxham's medical bills
Butler's attorney Eric Ellison told the judge that although the two defendants took part in the attack, they didn't instigate it. Both apologized in court.
The other cases haven't come before the court.
___
Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com
Most Popular
-
Man charged after sexually assaulting woman in downtown Halifax, masturbating in public: police
-
Man charged after robbing, stabbing 62-year-old Halifax man: police
-
-
Still living with your parents? The upcoming Ontario election could be just what you need