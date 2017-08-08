Alaska tribes seek talks with Canada about mining projects
JUNEAU, Alaska — A group of 16 southeast Alaska tribes have banned together in an attempt to secure a stronger voice in inter-governmental talks about a series of large Canadian mining projects.
The Juneau Empire reported http://bit.ly/2vKWEcy ) Monday that the tribes are eyeing a seat at the table with Canada, having hired a full-time
The at-question mining projects fall on shared waters, including operations upriver from salmon habitat on the Stikine, Unuk and Taku River watersheds.
