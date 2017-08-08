Argentina offers reward to find missing activist

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's government is offering a reward for information about the whereabouts of a missing activist who was last seen when security forces were evicting a group of Mapuche Indians from lands in Patagonia owned by Italian clothing company Benetton.

The $27,000 reward offered Tuesday comes a day after a United Nations committee said the disappearance of Santiago Maldonado requires urgent action by the Argentine government.

Maldonado's family says he went missing on Aug. 1. They say border police detained him when he was blocking a road with other protesters in Chubut province. Authorities deny any wrongdoing.

The demonstrators were demanding the release of an imprisoned Mapuche leader who is wanted by Chile.