Baby whale gets up close with Southern California beachgoers
DANA POINT, Calif. — Southern California beachgoers have gotten up close and personal with a baby whale.
Kayakers were able to get within a few feet of the animal, which at one point swam under paddle boarders.
Capt. Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the
He says it's probably the same whale that was spotted Monday farther south in a Carlsbad lagoon.
The whale eventually left the
