Baltimore hopes doulas can help reduce infant mortality rate
Baltimore health officials are hoping doulas can help reduce the city's infant mortality rate.
The Baltimore Sun reports the city health department has started a pilot program to train five city residents to become doulas, who provide emotional support and comfort to women during delivery. Doulas can also help women develop birth plans, make sure they have information about how to be healthy during pregnancy and help new moms adjust to the arrival of a newborn.
The pilot program is aimed at low-income moms in the city's B'More Healthy Babies program, which began in 2010 to help reduce infant mortality in the city. The city's infant mortality rate has fallen nearly 40
