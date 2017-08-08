Battery caught fire on German jet with 510 people on board

BERLIN — German carrier Lufthansa says a travel battery belonging to a passenger caused a small fire aboard a trans-Atlantic flight to the United States last week, but crew members were swiftly extinguished the blaze and nobody was harmed.

The airline said Tuesday that the fire occurred Aug. 2 on board an Airbus A380 carrying 386 passengers and 24 crew from Frankfurt to Houston.

It said the battery, a power bank used to charge mobile devices, caught fire after falling beneath a seat. Lufthansa routinely warns passengers to avoid letting electronic devices get trapped in seats or tables.

The Aviation Herald reported the fire occurred as the plane neared Montreal.