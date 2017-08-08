Brazil's president accuses chief prosecutor of bias
SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer's
The Supreme Federal Tribunal confirmed the petition was filed Tuesday. A justice is reviewing it and there is no timeline for a decision.
Tension between Temer and Attorney General Rodrigo Janot has been rising.
Janot filed an indictment in June accusing Temer of corruption, but lawmakers decided last week that the president would not stand trial on the bribery charge while in office. Janot could bring more charges against Temer in the coming weeks, setting up another showdown in Congress.
The petition presented a laundry list of Janot's statements and said his motivations are personal and he has breached
