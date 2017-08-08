Britain asks regulator to take new look at Fox bid for Sky
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Britain's culture ministry is asking the country's broadcast regulator to take a new look at the takeover bid by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. for satellite broadcaster Sky.
The ministry said Tuesday that it had written to regulator Ofcom seeking new advice after receiving "new evidence and/or comment." It wants a reply by Aug. 25.
Rupert Murdoch's media group is trying to buy the 61
Murdoch's critics have been emboldened by allegations that Fox News ran a story containing fabricated quotes.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is inclined to send the deal to the Competition and Markets Authority for further review.