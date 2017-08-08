Chemical leak at UPS centre causes minor breathing problems
NASHUA, N.H. — Firefighters in Nashua (NASH'-wuh), New Hampshire, say seven people at a UPS distribution
Firefighters and hazardous material crews responded Tuesday to the
WMUR-TV reports Nashua's fire chief said nitric acid was leaking from a package.
It wasn't immediately known how many workers were inside the building when it was evacuated.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.