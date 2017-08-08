Driver mistakes pedals, car hits crowd in Sweden; 3 hurt

STOCKHOLM — Police in Sweden say a car has rammed into people outside a health centre in southern Stockholm, injuring three seriously, in what seems to be an accident.

In a statement, police said Tuesday the driver — described by Swedish media as a woman in her 80s — mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into people outside the the Vardcentral Hogdalen.

The car reportedly crashed into the entrance of the health centre , smashing glass windows. One of the victims was taken to a hospital by helicopter.