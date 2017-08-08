Driver mistakes pedals, car hits crowd in Sweden; 3 hurt
A
A
Share via Email
STOCKHOLM — Police in Sweden say a car has rammed into people outside a health
In a statement, police said Tuesday the driver — described by Swedish media as a woman in her 80s — mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed into people outside the the Vardcentral Hogdalen.
The car reportedly crashed into the entrance of the health
The accident raised fears after the driver of stolen truck killed five pedestrians and injured 14 in central Stockholm on April 7.