Earthquake hits Turkish tourist resort; no injuries reported

ISTANBUL — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake measuring 5.3 has struck 14 kilometres (8.7 miles) off the shore of Bodrum, a busy tourist city on Turkey's Mediterranean coast. There have been no reports of any injuries.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, the earthquake, which struck just before 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) Tuesday morning, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.9.

The quake's epicenter was southeast of Bodrum, a popular destination for domestic and international tourists. It struck at a depth of nine kilometres (5.59 miles), according to the agency.