Earthquake hits Turkish tourist resort; no injuries reported
The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake measuring 5.3 has struck
According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, the earthquake, which struck just before 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) Tuesday morning, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.9.
The quake's epicenter was southeast of Bodrum, a popular destination for domestic and international tourists. It struck at a depth of nine
Residents of Izmir, Turkey's third largest city, felt light tremors from the earthquake, which came about two weeks after a powerful earthquake struck the nearby Greek island of Kos, killing two tourists and injuring more than 500 people.
