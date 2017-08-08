First 3 defendants sentenced in Castile shooting protest
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The first three people to stand trial for shutting down Interstate 94 in St. Paul last year over the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile have pleaded guilty to
Adam Burch, Zachary Kolodziej and Elise Sommers pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assembly and public nuisance. Each was sentenced to a year of probation and fines and fees
The three said their actions were a necessary reaction to a system that unjustly targets people of
More than 100 people were arrested at the protest, which followed the July 6, 2016, shooting death of Castile during a traffic stop. Castile's girlfriend livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Funeral homes warned to be prepared in advance of possible pandemic
-
Tristan Cleveland on the business park blues: Offices moving from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone
-
Public sculpture a 'problematic' representation of Indigenous culture
-