Flooded Pittsburgh-area waterpark reopens after 8-day hiatus

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area waterpark has reopened after being closed for eight days so crews could clean up mud and other debris caused by flooding last month.

Heavy rains and flooding along the Monongahela River fouled pools and other attractions at Sandcastle in late July.

Crews had to use pumps, fire hoses and pressure washers to remove mud and dirty water from pools and other attractions, and to clean debris, dirt and mud from midway surfaces and other walkways.

The park says in a statement that flooding is not rare for the riverside attraction in West Homestead, though it is unusual during the park's busy summer season.