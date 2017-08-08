Former Oregon receiver Carrington pleads no contest to DUI

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington pleaded "no contest" to a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence.

The Register Guard reports ( http://bit.ly/2ulIfPP ) that Carrington, 22, had been scheduled to appear Tuesday in Eugene Municipal Court to resolve a case filed after his July 1 arrest. He instead made an unscheduled appearance Monday in which he made the "no contest" plea and was entered into a one-year diversion program.

Carrington also pleaded "no contest" to a charge alleging he made an improper right turn. He was ordered to pay a total of $665 in fines, according to a court spokesman.

Oregon coach Willie Taggart dismissed Carrington from the football team two weeks after the arrest.