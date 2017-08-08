Former Oregon receiver Carrington pleads no contest to DUI
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington pleaded "no contest" to a
The Register Guard reports ( http://bit.ly/2ulIfPP ) that Carrington, 22, had been scheduled to appear Tuesday in Eugene Municipal Court to resolve a case filed after his July 1 arrest. He instead made an unscheduled appearance Monday in which he made the "no contest" plea and was entered into a one-year diversion program.
Carrington also pleaded "no contest" to a charge alleging he made an improper right turn. He was ordered to pay a total of $665 in fines, according to a court spokesman.
Oregon coach Willie Taggart dismissed Carrington from the football team two weeks after the arrest.
On Monday, it was announced that Carrington had been cleared to play for Utah.
