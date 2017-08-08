Former St. Louis officer testifies during own murder trial

ST. LOUIS — A white former St. Louis police officer on trial in the 2011 shooting death of a black man says he saw a firearm in the suspect's hand before a chase that preceded the deadly gunfire.

Jason Stockley's testimony Tuesday during his trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action counters prosecutors' claims that Stockley planted a gun in Anthony Lamar Smith's car after shooting him.

Stockley told jurors that he and his partner witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction involving 24-year-old Smith, who Stockley says then used his car to twice strike the police vehicle.